Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,252. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,297,000 after acquiring an additional 501,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,145,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,232,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

