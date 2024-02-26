Element Fleet Management (EFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Element Fleet Management to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
EFN stock opened at C$23.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.00. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$23.46.
Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.86.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
