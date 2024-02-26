Element Fleet Management (EFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Element Fleet Management to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

EFN stock opened at C$23.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.00. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$23.46.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.86.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

