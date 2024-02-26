Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Embecta has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Embecta to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,911,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,545,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Articles

