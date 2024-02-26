Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.8 %

WIRE opened at $220.41 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

