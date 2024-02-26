Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 72,988 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,988 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RXO by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,931,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,495 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RXO by 260.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $20,030,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in RXO by 3,073.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,869 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RXO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at $278,551,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 536.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Read Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.