Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.90 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Toro worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Toro by 85.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

