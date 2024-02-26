Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 175,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 184,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

