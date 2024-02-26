Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $6.67 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,708 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Qualys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $163.47 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

