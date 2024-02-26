Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.1 %

BTI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

