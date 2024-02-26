Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,175,000. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,484,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 in the last ninety days.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.