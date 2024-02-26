Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $303.53 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $315.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

