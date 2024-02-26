Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $14,993,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $119.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $120.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

