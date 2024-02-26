Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 285,765 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,765 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after buying an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 510,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 492,348 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $20,483,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 455,191 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE OMI opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Owens & Minor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.