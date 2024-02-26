Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 34,837 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,837 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMBS stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

