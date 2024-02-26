Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.26

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 4.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Equinix has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 135.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equinix to earn $33.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $17.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

EQIX opened at $882.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $886.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $822.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Institutional Trading of Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,878,248,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Equinix by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.