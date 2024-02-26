ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,043.04

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $320.43 million and $60,043.04 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016333 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,209.90 or 1.00060285 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00202409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.24386047 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $61,441.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

