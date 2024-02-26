Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $16.58

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $16.23. Ero Copper shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 34,599 shares trading hands.

Ero Copper Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

