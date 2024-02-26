Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Trading Down 3.1%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.03. 409,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,817,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

