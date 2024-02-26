Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at UBS Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.88.

Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after buying an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

