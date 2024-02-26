European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Upgraded to Speculative Buy by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.30.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.19.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
