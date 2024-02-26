Evercore ISI Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $95.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Shares of DELL opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

