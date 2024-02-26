Evercore ISI Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of HCAT opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

