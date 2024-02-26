Evercore Lowers Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $16.50

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLCO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bausch + Lomb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 387,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,887,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,943,000 after acquiring an additional 396,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

