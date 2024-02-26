Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

