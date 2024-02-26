Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $66.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ES

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.