Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$63.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exchange Income Price Performance

In other news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

