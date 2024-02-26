F Quinn Stepan, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stepan Stock Performance

NYSE:SCL traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.54. 16,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

