F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares during the period. F5 makes up approximately 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.26% of F5 worth $120,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.37. 80,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,987. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

