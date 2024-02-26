Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 480,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 693% from the average session volume of 60,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

