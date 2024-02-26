Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.00

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.64), with a volume of 59096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.61).
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.45 million, a P/E ratio of -309.52 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.67.
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
