Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Federal Signal Trading Up 1.6 %
Federal Signal stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $83.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Federal Signal Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Federal Signal Company Profile
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
