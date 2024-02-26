Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.6 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $83.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

