Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Achieves $13.13 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and $196,813.01 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001763 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 14,207,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,948,984 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 14,182,182.30161487 with 13,923,514.91885259 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94247408 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $200,528.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

