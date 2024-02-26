Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $416.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $417.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 44.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

