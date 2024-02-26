Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $54.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,509. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 33.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

