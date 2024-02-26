Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.66-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10-$10.150 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-$0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

FIS stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $185,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

