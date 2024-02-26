Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.
Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.
Fidus Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on FDUS
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidus Investment
- What is Put Option Volume?
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.