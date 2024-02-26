Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

