Financial Contrast: DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) & Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cipher Mining and DeFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86 DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.33%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million 283.98 -$39.05 million ($0.36) -9.42 DeFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cipher Mining and DeFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DeFi Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cipher Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -102.52% -25.82% -21.30% DeFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats DeFi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, engages in the development and listing of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). The company's ETPs provide investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies that seeks to operate as an alternative to the traditional financial system; and DeFi Infrastructure that offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

