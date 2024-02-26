Financial Survey: Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) & Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Fields and Fresnillo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $4.50 billion 2.57 $711.00 million N/A N/A Fresnillo $2.43 billion N/A $271.90 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Fresnillo.

Gold Fields has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gold Fields and Fresnillo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 3 3 0 0 1.50 Fresnillo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gold Fields currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Fresnillo has a consensus target price of $1,175.00, indicating a potential upside of 19,516.03%. Given Fresnillo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresnillo is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Dividends

Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Fields beats Fresnillo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

