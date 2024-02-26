First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $193.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.0 %

FCNCA stock traded up $15.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,550.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,553.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,452.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,411.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.