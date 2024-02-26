First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 22.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after buying an additional 423,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

