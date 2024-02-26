First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FM. Eight Capital decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.61.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.