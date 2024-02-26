First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,314 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 222,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 496,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,213. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

