Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,397,000 after buying an additional 50,540 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Five9 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 330,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,265,000 after buying an additional 306,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

