Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

FLNC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $681,508,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,124,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

