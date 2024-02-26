flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

flyExclusive Price Performance

Shares of FLYX stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. flyExclusive has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On flyExclusive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of flyExclusive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in flyExclusive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in flyExclusive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

flyExclusive Company Profile

flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.

