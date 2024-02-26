Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 564 shares.The stock last traded at $75.00 and had previously closed at $73.60.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,581,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

