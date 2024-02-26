Fortescue Ltd (FSUMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Fortescue Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Get Fortescue alerts:

Fortescue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.