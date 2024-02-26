Fortescue Ltd (FSUMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Fortescue Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
Fortescue Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.