Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Cut by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,864,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

