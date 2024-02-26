Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Down 2.7%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.82 and last traded at $37.91. 1,247,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,133,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

