Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter worth $16,738,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 484,998 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 285,705 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

