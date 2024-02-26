Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care
Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $27.72.
About Fresenius Medical Care
Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.